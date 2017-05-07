Chronicle readers help identify nurse from early 1900s

MYSTERY UNRAVELED: Miss Sprague is in the far left, in the back row in this photo from 1905.

WIDE Bay Hospitals Museum has been able to put together some extra pieces of the Maryborough pneumonic plague puzzle, following input from Fraser Coast Chronicle readers.

On April 26, the Chronicle ran a story about some of the other doctors and nurses involved in the plague outbreak in 1905, in which Maryborough Hospital nurses Cecelia Bauer and Adela Wiles died.

Another nurse, Nurse Sprague, contracted a mild form of the plague called pestis minor, but later recovered and was able to finish her training and pursue a nursing career.

Little more was known about Miss Sprague - including her first name - until some readers got in touch with museum president Marilyn Jensen with more information.

Mrs Jensen said Elizabeth (also known as Eliza) Sprague went on to nurse for almost a decade at St Mary's Hospital (forerunner to St Stephen's) and also worked at a military hospital in Brisbane's Kangaroo Point during the First World War.

With the help of the community, Mrs Jensen said the museum was also thrilled they could now identify Miss Sprague in this 1905 staff photo. She is pictured at the far left in the back row.

"We're a small group of volunteers, so it's been fantastic to have some extra help from some interested people who saw the story in the Chronicle," she said.

"I'm expecting some extra information to be sent to me shortly, which will make an important addition to what we already have in the museum."

The museum is located on the corner of Walker and Yaralla streets, and is open every Thursday from 9am-noon.