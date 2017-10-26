RELAY: Friend dies from cancer, leaves little boy behind

If you or someone you know needs support, do not hesitate to call Lifeline on 13 11 14. .

WHEN it comes to lives being touched by cancer, unfortunately, it is more like two degrees of separation, rather than the six degrees of separation they say lay between you and any other humans on the Earth.

I, not unlike many people I know, have had multiple relatives, friends and co-workers who have experienced cancer in one way or another, a few have lost their lives to it, but this one friend in particular has left an ever-lasting impression on me.

He was a couple of years older than me and I'd known him my entire life. He was my next door neighbour from when I was just six-months-old until I was 12-years-old. In my twenties, he started dating the sister of one of my closest friends and later he was diagnosed with cancer in the form of multiple brain tumours, some of which were inoperable.

He outlived his original prognosis by several years, in which time he lived his life to the fullest, marrying my friend's sister and having a son. It was devastating when he died, leaving his little boy behind.

But what made it more devastating was just over a year after, my friend took his own life, leaving two more little children behind.

So his parents lost a son and a son-in-law in such a short period of time.

One of whom wanted to live more than anything, and the other who could not fight the crippling battle of depression any longer. So now three beautiful children are without a father.

When I started at The Fraser Coast Chornicle in July this year, one of the first emails I received was about joining the Fraser Coast Chronicle's Relay for Life team, and I didn't hesitate to join the Chronicle Warriors.

The Hervey Bay event is being held at Seafront Oval, on October 28 to 29, and is open to the public until 9pm.

Registration is $40 on the day.

If you'd like to donate to someone on our team, click here. So far we have raised $1500 in house.

