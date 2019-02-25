Chronicle welcomes new deputy editor

I AM thrilled to join the team at the Fraser Coast Chronicle, taking on the role of deputy editor.

Having spent the past two years living in Kingaroy in the heart of the beautifully bucolic South Burnett, moving to the Fraser Coast has made for a rapid change of pace.

I love Kingaroy, and enjoyed life surrounded by red dirt and the smell of roasting peanuts wafting through the town centre.

However, I am excited to get settled into life here on the coast.

Apart from the many obvious benefits - the beach, the views, more places to buy coffee - there are some unexpected joys that took me by surprise.

I can't remember, for example, the last time I drove on a road with two lanes, or could choose which supermarket I would shop at.

Before Kingaroy, I worked in Roma but I'm originally a News South Welshman, having been born and raised in Sydney.

Hopefully you won't hold that against me.

A little about me - I'm married to the beautiful Samantha, and dad to three-year-old Josephine and five-month-old Austin.

I'm a big believer in the power and importance of community news.

As editor of the South Burnett Times, I got to know the role the newspaper can play in helping regional towns face challenges and celebrate wins.

I look forward to becoming part of this community.