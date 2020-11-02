Chronicling child care centre’s 60 years on the Coast

HERVEY BAY’S Condy Park childcare centre has been operating in one form or another for 60 years and its history has been recently compiled into a new book.

For Kindergarten Director Kathryn Forgan-Flynn, this is a remarkable achievement.

“It’s had three different sites over the 60 years, its just been a beautiful connection as Hervey Bay has grown,” she said.

Ms Forgan-Flynn said the highlights of her time as director included the 60th anniversary celebration, having the childcare centre being named a centre of excellence – twice and the privilege of working with a talented team.

Condy Park President and historian Craig Barrett researched and wrote the book.

“I saw it was our 60th anniversary and we didn’t have a written history, so I thought now was an opportunity to do that,” Mr Barrett said.

“One of things that fascinated myself was, where did the name Condy Park come from?

“It was after a couple called Alexander and Eva Condy.”

The couple donated their house to the Pialba Methodist Church in 1958.

It became the Condy Park Youth Centre and eventually the childcare centre.

The kindy has kept a lot of records dating from the 1970s which formed the basis of the history and material about Pialba in the 1940s and 50s came from things like the Maryborough Chronicle, now digitised,” he said.

Regarding the book launch, Mr Barrett said it was a significant event to contribute to the history of the centre.

“I think to stand here and be a part of this process, this project, this history, knowing the changes that have happened to Hervey Bay; I very proud to be here,” he said.