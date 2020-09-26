CHURCH EXTENSION: Pastor has faith plans will go ahead

COVID-19 may have slowed traditional fundraising methods for Bayside Christian Church’s expansion but there’s still plans for work to begin next year.

While the major fundraiser for the project was postponed until early 2021, Pastor Ross Davie small donations were still being made and the church was half way to a deposit.

More funds will be needed but Ps Davie is determined to forge ahead with plans – a move aimed at planting seeds of community hope in Hervey Bay in troubled times.

“We are seeing increasing inquiries from our community to rent rooms for various activities,” Ps Davie said.

“The population of Hervey Bay region is also growing rapidly and we as a church have encountered this with many new people connecting with Bayside each week.”

Earlier in the year, Ps Davie told the Chronicle “We don’t just want a building that is used for church on Sundays and maybe youth on a Friday evening.”

Planning for the development stared with an application to the council in 2008 with the stage one upgrade of existing facilities completed in 2014.

The planned auditorium for Bayside Christian Church.

The church has since been through several extensions to get the larger project through the planning stages.

The vision is to build a 900-seat auditorium with proposed upgrades including a cafe, children’s play area, covered BBQ area and storage and office space.

“An application for minor amendments to our development has recently been submitted to the Fraser Coast Regional Council, in which we are hoping for approval of the amended plan,” Pastor Davie said.

“This will allow us to proceed to do the detailed engineering plans

“If we went too big the atmosphere would be lost for smaller events.”

Pastor Davie said it was important for the church to look to the future and invest in projects that could be used by the generations to come.