Church finds recyclable cans to be a conversation starter

BECOMING a drop-off point for recyclable containers has opened a portal for Bayside Christian Church to help more people in the community.

Pastor Peter Ford said hundreds of people had stopped by in the past five weeks to drop off bottles and cans as part of the new Containers for Change scheme.

Bayside Christian Church collecting bottles and cans for recycling - Peter Ford helps David and Akiko Clarke. Annie Perets

This has led to people opening up about their life struggles and just having a conversation with staff at the church which aims to play a positive role in families and the wider community.

"We have prayed with some of the people who are going through difficult times," Mr Ford said.

"We used the opportunity to connect them to services in the community."

Ps Ford estimates between 500-1000 people have visited the drop-off centre since the Containers for Change program was introduced.

Those who bring recyclable containers in have a sticker placed on their corresponding bags so they will get their money back later.

After the items go through the recycling centre in Maryborough, money then gets deposited into the different accounts.

Funds can also be donated to the church to cover one of it's many arms, Bayside Kids which runs out of school care on weekdays and throughout the school holidays.

"People are using their money from turning their containers in for all sorts of different reasons," he said.

"There have been parents and grandparents turning the containers into pocket money for their children and grandchildren."

Most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paper board beverage containers between 150ml and three litres are eligible for a 10c refund when returned to a container refund point.

Drop off points on the Fraser Coast

U Can Recycle at 929 Pialba Burrum Heads Road, Craignish

(Tuesdays 8am-10am)

Cleanaway Hervey Bay CRP at 9 Industrial Avenue, Dundowran

(8am-4pm Monday-Friday)

U Can Recycle at Corner North and Banksia Street, Point Vernon

(Wednesdays 8am-10am)

Bayside Christian Church at 18 Neil Street , Pialba

(9am-4.30pm Monday-Friday)

Night Owl at 74 Bideford Street, Torquay

(6am to 12am seven days a week)

U Can Recycle at 79 Williams Street, Howard

(11.30am-12.30pm every 2nd and 4th Sunday each month)

Hervey Bay Sports Club at 133-149 Travistock St, Torquay

( Mondays 8am-10am, 7a,-10am Thursday -Friday)

Torquay Hotel at 421 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

(Saturdays 10am-noon)

U Can Recycle at 300 Kent St, Maryborough

(Tuesdays 9.30am-3pm, Wednesday-Thursday 9am-6pm, Fridays 9am-3pm)

Lifeline at 20 Gympie Road, Tinana

(8.30am-4.30pm Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm on weekends)

U Can Recycle at 3 Kingston Drive, Maryborough

(9am-4pm Monday-Wednesday, 9.30am-5.30pm Thursday-Friday, Saturdays 8am-2pm, Sundays 11.30am-4.30pm