Church grounds ideal location for new school

AS HE prepares for a major new building project to begin on his church's grounds, Ray Frangakis says it will be the start of a new partnership.

The senior pastor of Hervey Bay Baptist Church said Bayside Christian College approached the Church about 18 months ago when it became clear it had outgrown its Pantlin La site.

"We feel that HBBC along with the college have an important role to play in raising healthy families in our community and so believe that this could be strategic partnership," Mr Frangakis said.

"One of the key focuses of Hervey Bay Baptist Church has long been families.

"We prayed that God would help us to support families and send us more."

He explained the site had always been earmarked for future developments.

"Glendyne and Carinity own a large tract of ex-farming land in this precinct right on the entrance to Hervey Bay.

"All this land was purchased with the future in mind to serve the community of our city, even though not all ideas had been explored, we knew there would be areas of need we might be able to help with," Mr Frangakis said.

Joanne Lambden, the church's ministry facilitator, said the church was exploring how it could support the school, beyond housing its new senior school campus.

"Some of the ways include youth mentorship and we are also exploring a promising option of working alongside families and coach them with day-to-day life skills," she said.

The new campus will be built on 8ha of church land, dedicated to the school on a long-term lease.

An additional 1ha will come from nearby Carinity.