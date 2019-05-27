Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Church leader accused of raping young girls

Sherele Moody
by
27th May 2019 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Queensland church leader repeatedly raped and abused girls from his congregation, a jury has heard.

One-time Ipswich and Brisbane Pentecostal church treasurer Shartiel Nibigira on Monday pleaded not guilty to 18 charges of rape, maintaining a relationship with a child, indecent dealing of children under 12 and indecent dealing of children in his care.

Mr Nibigira is on trial in the Brisbane District Court for offending that is alleged to have involved multiple children aged 8-12 years old.

The Crown alleges the assaults took place between 2011-2013 at Brisbane, Goodna and Redbank Plains.

Some of the offending is alleged to have happened while the 44-year-old was driving the girls home after choir practice.

Former Ipswich and Brisbane Pentecostal church treasurer Shartiel Nibigira is on trial over allegations he raped young girls.
Former Ipswich and Brisbane Pentecostal church treasurer Shartiel Nibigira is on trial over allegations he raped young girls.

Mr Nibigira has limited English and sat with a translator next to him in the dock.

The trial before judge Tony Moynihan is expected to run for a number of weeks.

- NewsRegional

child abuse court crime pentecostal church rape shartiel nibigira violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Majority in favour of euthanasia, inquiry hears

    premium_icon Majority in favour of euthanasia, inquiry hears

    News An overwhelming majority of respondents to a State Government inquiry examining law reform for voluntary assisted dying want to legalise euthanasia.

    Drug-dealing hunter found with bunny stash

    premium_icon Drug-dealing hunter found with bunny stash

    Crime During the raid, police also found 10 wild European rabbits

    PHOTOS: Knocked out in fight to win big at Fred Brophy's tent

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Knocked out in fight to win big at Fred Brophy's...

    Boxing Fighters 'wrecked' after Fred Brophy Boxing night

    Soccer star breaks granddad's leg in drunken argument

    premium_icon Soccer star breaks granddad's leg in drunken argument

    Crime A has teen fronted court after breaking his grandfather's leg