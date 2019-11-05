I love to look at early images of Maryborough. In many of these images, taken from different vantage points, a large spire can be seen reaching up to the sky as a landmark on the horizon: St Stephen’s Church. Trees and buildings have risen up around the city over the past century to reduce its impact, but the striking gothic church with its belfry and rising spire continues to stand prominently near the CBD on the corner of Sussex and John Streets.

The first Presbyterian services in Maryborough were held in 1863, with the sermons being given from the Magistrate’s desk in the old court house, where Town Hall now stands. This was typical of early Maryborough with buildings serving multiple purposes for the young but expanding community.

St Stephens in 1909.

In June 1865 the foundation stone was laid for a brick church, which is now the church hall adjacent to St Stephens; it is the oldest religious building still standing in Maryborough.

As Maryborough grew, so too did the congregation. Recognising the need for a larger church, the foundation stone for St Stephen’s was laid on 8 October 1880, with the doors officially opening just over a year later on 20 November 1881.

It was designed in gothic style by the highly accomplished architect Benjamin Joseph Backhouse. Backhouse was a remarkable and extraordinary individual who led a very full and active life. In addition to being a successful architect he was an alderman on the Brisbane City Council and a member of the NSW Parliament for about nine years as well as holding a number of other public positions.

George Stupart, Superintendent of the Presbyterian Church, Maryborough from 1872 to 1890 which includes the period in which St Stephens was planned and built.

He designed many of the principal buildings around Brisbane. Despite winning the design competition for the Queensland Parliament, due to budget restrictions, Charles Tiffin’s design was used. This must have been a great disappointment to Backhouse.

He and his wife, Lydia, had arrived from England in 1853, and together they had 17 children. Australia gained very much from these immigrants. A leading social reformer, Backhouse helped form the Sanitary Reform League and was an advocate for improved urban sewerage systems.

Here in Maryborough his legacy is this distinctive church.

Benjamin Backhouse was the architect of the church. 1459.

Externally, St Stephens is a very handsome building, and internally it is also finely crafted. A very attractive feature that Backhouse designed is the gradual fall in the floor, two feet across its length, thus allowing every occupant of the church a good view of the pulpit.

In October 1889 it was decided to purchase and install a pipe organ from Manchester using funds from a bequest from Janet Melville, whose estate also purchased the Band Rotunda and fountain which still grace Queen’s Park.

It may not be the landmark seen from all vantage points across the city that it once was, but the spire of St Stephens continues to draw the gaze of visitors and locals alike.