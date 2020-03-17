Church suspends playgroup, overseas ministry amid virus fears

A FRASER Coast church has suspended playgroups and ministry trips and hosting fewer services to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered a ban on gatherings of over 500 people and two week self-isolation periods for people entering Australia as the nation struggles to slow the spread of the disease.

Churches across the region are already feeling the pinch, with the Hervey Bay Baptist Church encouraging attendees to limit their visits to their two main services.

Ministry facilitator Joanne Lambden said the church’s playgroup had been cancelled until further notice and missionary trips were being reassessed.

“To make sure we don’t get to that limit, we encourage as many well and healthy people to come to the night service and leave the day service for people who need to come,” Ms Lambden said.

“A couple of teams were going overseas to Papua New Guinea: they’ve delayed that trip. “We’ve got a missionary currently back from Ukraine and they’ll got to make some decisions because the borders will close.”

