Coast churches innovate to beat virus restrictions

FRASER COAST churches are embracing technology to combat crowd size restrictions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday introduced a limit of 100 people on indoor crowd numbers in response to coronavirus contagion dangers.

The move has pushed Coast churches to switch to a virtual service model.

Maryborough's LifeChurch will tomorrow livestream its service for the first time.

Pastor Rob Simpson said the approach would be trialled and could continue into the immediate future.

"Livestream will be at 10am Sunday and can be accessed through our website life-church.org.au/watch," he said.

Hervey Bay Baptist Church, one of the region's largest congregations, will also start livestreaming from tomorrow.

This will include online presentations of sermons and music.

Bayside Christian Church will also cancel usual services at its Neils St premises, instead moving to a small group model at various homes throughout the community.

"This can be an uncomfortable change but we hope that you will work together with us to make this transition as easy as possible for all," a church statement read.

At Victory Church Maryborough, services will run this Sunday at 9.30am and 6pm as usual but followers are being asked to choose between the options to balance numbers as evenly as possible.

Their Facebook post suggests that people who like to attend both services attend the night service only to free up the morning service.

Maryborough Baptist pastor Rhys McFadden said there wouldn't be any changes to their services in the immediate future.

"We don't quite number 100 so there won't be any changes for us as yet," Reverend McFadden said.

"We've received advice from Queensland Baptists to keep things as normal as possible for as long as possible. If there is a revision of that advice, we will also revise and amend accordingly."

Reverend McFadden said the church leadership group would soon hold a workshop to socially map their community.

"We'll be mapping where are our strengths and vulnerabilities and come up with strategies for how we can help people better."

At St Mary's Catholic Church, parish secretary Mary Kirkpatrick said they were following advice from their Archdiocese in Brisbane.

"For some weeks now we haven't been sharing the wine cup at communion and we've been reminding people to wash their hands regularly," Ms Kirkpatrick said.

"At this stage services are going ahead as usual but that may change depending on recommendations from Brisbane. We'll also be guided by Brisbane for Easter services."

Door of Hope elder chair Geoff Myatt said services would go ahead as usual at this stage.

"Some older people are staying away already but we're under 100 people so we'll wait and see how things pan out," he said.