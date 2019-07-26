Churches unite for charity with floral display

UNITY FOR CHARITY: The Combined Churches Floral Art Display at the Uniting Church on Exeter St, Torquay starts today. Organiser Heather Paynter from the Seventh-day Adventist Church helps with final arrangements.

HERVEY Bay churches are in full bloom ahead of one of the city's most colourful events.

The Combined Christian Churches Floral Art Display starts today, with 10 Hervey Bay churches putting the finishing touches on their flower arrangements.

The annual event brings the churches together to show off their best floral displays, with money raised going to Bay charity, We Care 2.

This year the Hervey Bay Uniting Church is hosting the floral displays and the theme is Peace.

Displays for this year, all put together by church members, range from a nativity scene to an Easter theme, with proverbs of peace featured.

Co-ordinator Heather Paynter from the Seventh-day Adventist Church looked forward to the finished work and colourful displays the different church groups put together.

"Each year it goes to a different church with another theme and a different charity is chosen to raise money for,” Mrs Paynter said.

"We chose peace for this year's theme to hopefully bring some into the world because it needs some right now.”

The floral art display starts today at 10am with a spokesperson from We Care 2 to give a talk about what the organisation does with the money it raises.

The display will continue over the weekend, opening on Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm and Sunday, noon to 4pm.