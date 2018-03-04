Mal Churchill to be laid to rest

A MEMORIAL service will be held today to honour the life of Maryborough's Malcolm (Mal) John Churchill who died on February 28 aged 71.

Mal worked as the Fraser Coast's disaster co-ordinator up until last year.

Family and friends of Mal are invited to attend his funeral in the Heritage Chapel, Maryborough Crematorium, Bruce Hwy at 1.30pm.

The family requested donations be made to Blue Hope in lieu of flowers. You can donate at www.bluehope.org.au.

