Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council disaster planning co-ordinator Mal Churchill. Photo: Contributed
Fraser Coast Regional Council disaster planning co-ordinator Mal Churchill. Photo: Contributed 2
News

Mal Churchill to be laid to rest

Inge Hansen
by
4th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

A MEMORIAL service will be held today to honour the life of Maryborough's Malcolm (Mal) John Churchill who died on February 28 aged 71.

Mal worked as the Fraser Coast's disaster co-ordinator up until last year.

MORE: Mal made us all safer: Sad loss of our disaster co-ordinator

Family and friends of Mal are invited to attend his funeral in the Heritage Chapel, Maryborough Crematorium, Bruce Hwy at 1.30pm.

The family requested donations be made to Blue Hope in lieu of flowers. You can donate at www.bluehope.org.au.

<<FIND MORE TOUCHING TRIBUTE PIECES HERE>>

Related Items

Show More
fccommunity fctribute mal churchill maryborough crematorium
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay product Wall's always had Spirit

Hervey Bay product Wall's always had Spirit

Softball and Baseball A year on the shelf has made recalled Aussie Spirit outfielder Jade Wall more determined to succeed at the XVI Women's Softball World Championship.

Fraser Coast is squeaky clean

Fraser Coast is squeaky clean

News School groups came together to take part in the day.

Power puts Maryborough Bears to sword in trial

Power puts Maryborough Bears to sword in trial

AFL Bay Power's new game plan delivered a thumping win in its trial.

PHOTOS: Bay Power second after win at Maryborough

PHOTOS: Bay Power second after win at Maryborough

AFL Bay Pwoer smashed Maryborough in their fourth-round game.

Local Partners