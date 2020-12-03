Can you crack it?: CIA posts tricky photo puzzle

CIA puzzle: Can you tell what time it is just by looking at this photo?

CIA puzzle: Can you tell what time it is just by looking at this photo?

The CIA has set wannabe spies another visual puzzle - this time with a wintry theme.

The foreign intelligence service challenged Twitter users to put their "analytical skills to the test" by working out the time of day in a ski resort street scene just by looking at the photo.

The new puzzle challenges users to search for visual clues to work out if it's 7am, 11am or 3pm, The Sun reports.

Can you tell what time it is simply by looking at this photo?

The rest of the image shows ski lifts and a building. Picture: CIA/Twitter

The image shows icy roads with tracks made by school buses and deserted ski lifts going up a tree-lined hillside.

Many who took up the challenge reckoned the long shadows, snow on parked cars and the lit street lights were key to solving the puzzle.

One said: "Easy, look at the light poles turned on which means it's 7am. Am I hired?"

Another agreed: "7am. The lights are on because they are still in the shadows and have not gone off for the day."

A third reasoned: "7am. Transport for skiers are empty, street lights on (probably from the night before), school buses arriving? Snow on parked cars."

People searched for tiny clues in the photo. Picture: Twitter

Snow on the cars give a big clue. Picture: Supplied

But others thought it was afternoon, with one saying: "It's 3.04pm and those buses outside the school are about fill up."

"It's also winter and the sun sets down before 4pm in many areas," offered another user.

In a Twitter poll, one-in-eight people guessed 11am, a third said 3pm and over half reckoned it was 7am.

The CIA later revealed that 7am was the right answer.

It tweeted: "Most of you guessed correctly. Seems like you all have an eye for this. You should check out our careers page. #DiscovertheCIA."

#TuesdayTrivia



Put your analysis skills to the test.



What time is it in the photo? — CIA (@CIA) December 1, 2020

The CIA said most people guessed correctly.

RELATED: Can you beat the daily news.com.au quiz?

It is the latest of the CIA's #TuesdayTrivia posts after a series of popular spot-the-difference puzzles, which saw eagle-eyed wannabe spies beat the agency at their own game.

The CIA has a dedicated page aimed at attracting youngsters to think about the agency's work

In September, the CIA challenged Twitter to spot 10 differences in a city scene - but many beat them by finding 11 or more.

The CIA tweeted: "If you found more than 10 differences, you practised good tradecraft. Always look for opportunities to learn more."

This story was published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

Originally published as CIA posts tricky photo puzzle