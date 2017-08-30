Cigarette butt causes fire at hotel on Esplanade

A SMOULDERING cigarette butt caused a fire at a hotel on the Esplanade.

Fire crews were called to The Bayswater Hotel after reports of a flames up the wall and on the deck of the property in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived the fire in the smoking area was well alight.

Hervey Bay Fire Station officer Jason McCloskey said they had the fire out in about 15 minutes.

"When we got there the fire was about two metres by two metres," Officer McCloskey said.

He said the fire started from a cigarette butt smouldering in a pot plant.

"Everything is dry and if you're a smoker you really need to be careful where you're flicking cigarette butts because it is an easy fire starter," Officer McCloskey said.

"This could have been a lot worse," he said.