Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cigarette DNA leads to car thief arrest

Peta McEachern
8th Apr 2020 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN forensic detectives found a DNA match to a cigarette butt found in a stolen car, police set out looking for the suspect and found him hiding in a cupboard.

The court heard Jason Jeremy Duncan was driving a stolen car and pinched $74.94 worth of fuel from a service station in Moonie, 170km south of Chinchilla.

Appearing in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 19, via video link from prison, Duncan pleaded guilty to stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Duncan was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment for a violent robbery at District Court the day before appearing in Chinchilla Magistrates Court, - the outstanding charges of theft and driving a stolen car predated the robbery by four months.

Police Prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said on Friday, April 26 2019, Duncan unlawfully used a stolen car and took off from the Moonie crossroads service station without paying for fuel.

"(The car) was located in Chinchilla, the keys were located in a different street than the vehicle," snr const Tahana said.

"They conducted a forensic examination and revealed the defendant's DNA was located on cigarette butts inside the vehicle and his fingerprints were also located on the passenger door.

"He was located on the 20th of July hiding in a cupboard (at a Chinchilla address).

"(Duncan) had an option to be interviewed, he said he didn't know anything about the stolen vehicle, and had never been in the stolen car… he was unable to explain to police why his DNA was found in the vehicle."

Snr Const Tahana advised Magistrate Tracy Mossop, that if the District Court had dealt with the two outstanding charges, it is likely that it wouldn't have affected Duncan's penalty.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and did not further punish Duncan, and stated that he would be on parole for a long time for the robbery - the conviction was recorded.

Duncan's parole release date is set for next week, Friday April 17.

chinchilla magistrates court court case fuel drive offs jason jeremy duncan stolen cars

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses and doctors are under-protected as they battle COVID-19, the head of the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland sensationally claimed.

        M'boro cafe's tasty panic buying solution

        premium_icon M'boro cafe's tasty panic buying solution

        News Alowishus Delicious provides some essentials for local customers.

        Butterflies flutter across the coast

        premium_icon Butterflies flutter across the coast

        News Large flights of butterflies have been sights across the Fraser Coast.

        Don’t travel over Easter says state MP

        premium_icon Don’t travel over Easter says state MP

        News State MP Bruce Saunders urges residents not to travel over the Easter weekend.