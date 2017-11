A SMALL fire broke out in a Scarness home after a cigarette was dropped into a bin.

Emergency services were called to Stephenson St, Scarness about 7.40pm Saturday where the cigarette sparked a panic.

It is believed the man had finished smoking and dropped the cigarette into a bin which contained tissues.

Some furniture was damaged but no one was hurt.