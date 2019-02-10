Menu
Laia Artigas in a scene from the movie Summer 1993 .
Whats On

Cinema Club invitation to arthouse movie

Boni Holmes
by
10th Feb 2019 8:24 AM
THE MRAC Cinema Club will hold its first screening of the year.

The movie Summer 1993 is Spanish with English subtitles and runs for 95 minutes.

Carla Simon's autobiographical film is an evocative and profoundly affecting depiction of childhood and family lost and found.

Following the death of her parents, six-year-old Frida is forced from bustling Barcelona to the Catalan provinces to live with her aunt and uncle - to reveal more would only spoil the pleasures generated by this special film.

To quote the Guardian: "There is something awe-inspiring in realising that, to all intents and purposes, what we are seeing is real. The moment-by-moment interplay of emotions and dramatic gestures between these children is effectively innocent of grown-up play-acting and pretend."

 

Bruna Cusi and David Verdaguer in a scene from the movie Summer 1993.
Summer 1993 will be screened on Wednesday, February 13, at 6.30pm in the Federation Room of the Brolga Theatre.

Cost is $10 for Arts Council members and $12 for non-members.

The usual tasty refreshments will be served following the screening.

