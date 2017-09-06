Cinema complex, six-storey office block approved by council

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A $60 MILLION dollar shopping centre and cinema development has been given the green light by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.



Including a roof deck, underground car park, office buildings, a cinema and food court, the Urraween development was given the tick of approval by 10 of the 11 councillors.



Councillor Stuart Taylor was the only person to vote against the development.



The complex will be located on Bay Dr, Urraween opposite Stockland Hervey Bay.



Town planning firm Adam and Sparkes lodged the application on behalf of Quattro Liuzzi Pty Ltd last year, but it is unclear when construction will start.



Councillor Dennis Chapman said he was thrilled the development had been approved, adding that the construction of the project would bring jobs to the region.



He said the new cinema would be state of the art and would offer a great viewing experience for audiences.



"It's top of the range, it's all digital, all the latest technology that you can use in a cinema, that's what they want to use in this cinema," Cr Chapman said.

An artist's impression of the cinema and office complex to be located on Bay Dr, Urraween. Peddle Thorp Architects





He said there were "five star offices" within the the development as well.



"With having five star offices, we can get state and federal officers and try to encourage them to come into regional Queensland, move out of Brisbane and try to come into regional Queensland.



"Because we need those jobs back here, we need people working in offices like that."



Cr Taylor said he only voted against the project because of issues with the planning scheme, not because he didn't support the project.



"I have no objection to the cinema, the theatre, in the proposal as it stands," he said.



"My issue is, is it defined as impact assessable or code assessable.



"Our planning scheme specifically refers to theatres and indicates it should be impact accessable.



"We've assessed that it's code assessable because the officers have deemed it to be a shopping centre.



"The difference between code assessable and impact assessable is simply that with impact accessible the community has the chance to place objections, those objections have to be considered and if that person who makes the objection is not comfortable with the decision, they can appeal it.



"Those appealing processes through the courts are diminished through code assessable."

