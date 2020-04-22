Cinema snacks at home

The Hervey Bay Big Screen Cinemas cafe on Boat Harbour Drive is open for takeaways with cafe Manager Lynda Garland and Cafe Assistant Zoe Fletcher serving a customer favourite of caramel and salted popcorn. Picture: Glen Porteous.

THE Big Screen Hervey Bay cinema theatres may have the curtains temporarily drawn but the popular cafe and candy bar are still open for takeaways.

Cafe manager Lynda Garland said choc tops, caramel and salted popcorn and traditional cafe favourites were all selling well with the cafe open from 8.30am to 3pm, seven days a week.

“We set the takeaway cafe up due to the cinema’s temporary closure from the coronavirus medical crisis and it has proven to be very popular,” Mrs Garland said.

“It has also helped to boost moral for the staff and given them a sense of routine and opportunity to keep working at the cafe.

“We have been getting a lot of walk-throughs and senior citizens coming through to buy a coffee or candy bar favourites.”

The cinema is among many local businesses learning to improvise and adapt to the current COVID-19 isolation restrictions in an effort to keep staff in jobs.

“We are selling stock that otherwise would have been thrown away because it (would have gone) of date,” Mrs Garland said.

“Also the junior staff are still working and we have been well supported by local businesses.”