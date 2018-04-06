Menu
Circus donates tickets to DV victims

Inge Hansen
by
6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

MEMBERS from Wide Bay Women's Health Centre and Yaroona Domestic Violence Service were presented with a special gift by visitors to Hervey Bay on Thursday.

Hudsons Circus, which will be in town until next week, presented 20 free tickets to the organisations and Hervey Bay Police liason officer Goombulla Shillingsworth.

The circus made the generous donation to show their support for victims of domestic and family violence in Hervey Bay.

Hudsons Circus ringmaster Shane Lennon said the circus often supported charities.

"A lot of the towns we go to, we work with charities to raise money (and) it's part of our mission to give back to the community," Mr Lennon said.

"Goombulla was talking about the organisations and I said let's donate some tickets and give some smiles to women and children in there."

Hudsons Circus also support other charities including the Royal Flying Doctor Service, donating to foster children and donating tickets to families who could not normally afford a ticket to the circus.

"It gives us a purpose for what we do," Mr Lennon said.

"To tour around the country and see the joy is unbeatable."

