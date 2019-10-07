Circus of a different kind sure to get hearts racing

WHAT A SHOW: Jessie Grant clowning around with acrobat Jordan Adams inside the Infamous circus tent, set up in Hervey Bay now.

THE circus is in town, but this is no ordinary big top - this is a cabaret cirque sensation.

Infamous the Show boasts mystery, intrigue, mirrors, smoke and extraordinary folk - for adults only.

Following shows throughout Australia, Infamous brings its show to Hervey Bay for the next two weeks.

With a cast of 25, audiences can expect cheeky comedy, circus acts, tasteful costumes, trapeze artists and even a drunken clown.

The first act will get hearts racing as the Wheel of Death takes centre stage but be sure to look out for the roaming cat who will be making friends with guests in the crowd.

Director Joseph Ashton comes from a sixth-generation circus family and said the show had evolved over the past two years.

"It's a really rewarding job. I've had people come up to me and grab my shirt and thank me for bringing the show to town. It's a good night out,” he said.

The show opens on Friday, October 11 at 7.30pm and runs until October 27.

Look for the big top off Old Maryborough Rd, in front of Hervey Bay Library.

Guests are invited to get there earlier for drinks and snacks.

To book tickets and check show times go to the website, infamous.net.au or call 0411302095.