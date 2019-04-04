CIRCUS: Retirement over, now back in the ring

Putting the boots back on - 81 year old Robert Bruce is lacing up his clown shoes once more as Archie the Clown for Burton's Circus.

WITH a wife and a baby on the way, eight years ago Robert Bruce made the difficult decision to wipe off his red nose and hang up his clown shoes for good.

The 81-year-old didn't think he would ever be Archie the Hobo Clown again.

But this year Burtons Circus called him with a desperate request - the man who was dressing up as Archie had left the show and what was the circus without a clown?

Mr Bruce didn't need to be asked twice.

With his son now eight years old and a big fan of the circus himself, Mr Bruce decided to go back on the road.

Mr Bruce has been a circus clown since the late '60s and estimates he has given more than 14,000 performances at venues around the world.

With the circus now in Hervey Bay, he can't wait to get back in the ring and entertain the children who come to the show.

"Each night about 20 to 50 kids line up for a photo," he said.

"I couldn't let the kids miss out on Archie."

Playing a down-and-out hobo clown might sound sad, but Mr Bruce says his performances have brought joy and laughter to many people.

He said it was difficult to give up performing all those years ago.

"It was very hard because I'm still so active," he said.

"Coming to a stand still was very hard."

But the focus for Mr Bruce and his wife was making sure their son got the best education possible and part of that was staying in one spot.

The sacrifice was worth it - his son Suriya is on the honours list at school, Mr Bruce said proudly.

The money he's earning helps to support his family and he sends $20 from Archie to his son, who told him to ask Archie to send him $100.

"He's very quick and comical," Mr Bruce said.

While he misses his wife and son, who live at Southport, he gets a lot of joy from seeing other kids enjoying the fun of the circus.

"It's great seeing the kids laugh," he said.

"I'm ready to fly."

The circus opened at Fraser Park, Hervey Bay on Wednesday night and shows will be held until April 13.

In addition to Archie, there will be plenty of featured acts, talented performers and animals to see.