CIRCUS SABOTAGE: Vandals target infamous big top

Director of Infamous the Show, Joseph Ashton managed to repair the slashed tent flap and knot the damaged ties that were vandalised over the weekend. Angela Kelly

IT SEEMED like a case of circus sabotage when this infamous crew was woken in the early hours of Sunday.

Circus director Joseph Ashton said the Infamous the Show circus tent had been targeted by vandals just after midnight.

Mr Ashton said a group of mischief-makers slashed a flap near the entrance to the big top and cut about 20 tent ties.

He said the crew had set up on the site behind the Hervey Bay library on Saturday.

"We have two alarms in the tent and at about 12.30am we heard the alarm on the back of the tent go off,” he said.

Circus crew chased the group and a juggler managed to catch a young girl.

He let her go as she had not stolen anything.

Mr Ashton said there were about four kids who were "mucking around” the property.

"This is dangerous, it compromises the structural integrity of the tent,” he said.

"It's difficult to replace the tent ties so we had to put a knot in them.”

He assured show-goers he was confident the tent was safe, and he had a few spare ties that he would use to replace the damaged straps.

Mr Ashton said vandalism or robberies were not uncommon while on the road however as they were usually youngsters, with challenging lives, they didn't pursue criminal charges but reported it to the police.

There is a night watchman on duty and circus crew were keeping a sharp eye out for any shenanigans, he said.

The show will go on and is ready for opening night on Friday, October 11.