Maryborough all sports showcase - 12yo Kobi Bastable from Maryborough BMX Club.
Sport

Cities host sports expos to show what's on offer

Carlie Walker
by
11th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
HEALTH, fun and fitness were celebrated on the weekend with a sports showcase held in Maryborough on Saturday, followed by the Fraser Coast Sports Expo in Hervey Bay yesterday.

Hundreds of people flocked to the events to find out what was on offer this year for  kids, with sporting clubs from across the region taking the opportunity to reach out to new people and build their memberships.

The Maryborough Sports Showcase was held at Maryborough State High School and the expo was held at Hervey Bay PCYC.

From netball to tennis, rugby league, swimming, rowing, archery and much more, there was something for everyone at the events.

Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard said it was heartening to see so many girls wanting to join in the fun, with plenty heading along with their parents to check out different sporting options.

He attended the event in Hervey Bay yesterday and was pleased to see a big crowd.

"It was a good turn out, there were lots of people inquiring about sports," he said.

"People were excited it was on."

As the season for winter sports approaches, many were looking for information, Cr Everard said.

He said people who were new to the Fraser Coast found lots of help and assistance regarding the different sports.

"There were lots of positive comments."

Fellow councillor Daniel Sanderson was at the Maryborough event.

He said it was a great initiative.

"(It was) excellent to see our sporting community come together to showcase what sports we do have that people can play or get involved in," Cr Sanderson said.

"There was many sports present, from clay shooting to golf, swimming to hockey."

Also at the event in Hervey Bay was Nick Yim, president of the Fraser Coast Local Medical Association.

He was part of a group of GPs offering a free health check at the event.

Dr Yim said an important message from the event was encouraging kids to stay active.
 

fcsport health showcase sport
