Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two juveniles have been charged after breaking into a Gracemere childcare centre and stealing a mini van.
Two juveniles have been charged after breaking into a Gracemere childcare centre and stealing a mini van. FILE
Crime

Citizen's arrest made in Gracemere after kids steal van

Maddelin McCosker
by
6th May 2019 5:54 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRACEMERE residents are fighting back after a recent spate of juvenile crimes across the region.

Two juveniles were arrested by locals after they were seen breaking into Goodstart Early Learning Centre on Stover Street and stealing the centres mini van around 1.40pm Saturday afternoon.

A Triple Zero call to police notifying them of the incident, but Gracemere locals took matters into their own hands, following the two juveniles after they took off in the Hiace.

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old were followed to Warra Place where they dumped the car and continued on to the Warraburra School.

The locals followed the two kids into the school and apprehended them in a citizens arrest, holding them until police arrived at the school.

Police arrested and charged both the 12-year-old and the 13-year-old with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and enter premises.

goodstart early learning centre gracemere crime juveline crime tmbcommunity tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    premium_icon Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    Politics A $750,000 CHUNK will be taken out of the $172.9 million Hinkler Regional Deal for a pre-feasibility study to explore the potential of the Bundaberg Port.

    SEXUAL ABUSE: Girl watches on as her father faces justice

    premium_icon SEXUAL ABUSE: Girl watches on as her father faces justice

    News Father's years of sexual abuse against own daughter exposed

    RECORD NUMBERS: Car tourism fuelling Fraser Coast economy

    premium_icon RECORD NUMBERS: Car tourism fuelling Fraser Coast economy

    News Thousands turned out for the annual May in the Bay car show

    GALLERY: New event Echoes strikes a chord

    premium_icon GALLERY: New event Echoes strikes a chord

    News Organiser Brendan Heit said the event was exactly what was aimed for