Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison with new citizens on Australia Day.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison with new citizens on Australia Day.
News

Citizenship ceremonies resume in-person

by Rebecca Gredley
8th Jun 2020 10:31 AM

New citizens can now make their pledge to Australia in person with the resumption of face-to-face ceremonies.

The coronavirus had forced all citizenship ceremonies to be conducted online but councils can now choose to conduct the services in-person, online, or both.

"Now that restrictions are easing, councils will once again be able to host small ceremonies in line with the public gathering requirements in their state or territory," acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said.

"The government is also working to resume citizenship testing and interviews in the coming weeks so we can have people moving through all stages of becoming Australian citizens."

More than 25,000 people have become Australian citizens through online ceremonies during the pandemic.

More than 179,000 people have gained citizenship so far this financial year, an increase of 56 per cent compared to the previous year.

Originally published as Citizenship ceremonies resume in-person

More Stories

Show More
citizenship ceremonies covid-19 health naturalisation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How council will protect sports precinct from drought

        premium_icon How council will protect sports precinct from drought

        News ‘This will allow us to enhance our extensive recycled water usage’

        • 8th Jun 2020 9:22 AM
        Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        premium_icon Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        Politics Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Queensland Premier

        Homegrown heroes make Coast better for all

        premium_icon Homegrown heroes make Coast better for all

        Opinion Forget the Hollywood story that says you need to move to the big city

        TRADING BLOWS: MP defends $680m construction push

        premium_icon TRADING BLOWS: MP defends $680m construction push

        News ‘Labor’s apprenticeship assertions are wrong’