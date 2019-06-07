Menu
Raymond and Daphne Manley show off their citizenship certificate and plant gift.
CITIZENSHIP: Dozens of new faces call Australia home

Blake Antrobus
7th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
SINCE swapping the shores of England for Down Under more than four decades ago, Ray and Daphne Manley have never looked back.

After more than 49 years of living in the country, the pair can officially call Australia home after yesterday's citizenship ceremony.

29 people were called new Australian citizens at yesterday's Citizenship Ceremony outside Gatakers ArtSpace in Maryborough.

The Manleys, who relocated to Australia from Yorkshire in 1970, have always loved the weather and opportunities available to them in Australia.

"We've always loved to travel and see different places in Australia,” Ms Manley said.

"It's a really good moment for us, we've always felt we were Australian but now we can officially say it and have the papers to prove it.”

"The weather is just so beautiful over here.”

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour led the delegation as they declared their loyalty to the country and were presented with citizenship certificates.

During his opening address, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the dozens of people in attendenace had chosen to embrace Australian values like "freedom, rule of law, democracy” and equality regardless of race or religion.

