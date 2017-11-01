News

'City blokes get more support': Apprentice

Plumbing apprentice Gavan Mitchell says he would have struggled to afford to do an apprenticeship had he not worked on the oil rigs first.
Plumbing apprentice Gavan Mitchell says he would have struggled to afford to do an apprenticeship had he not worked on the oil rigs first. Jodie Callcott

GAVAN Mitchell spent nearly a decade working on oil and gas rigs before he could afford to be a first-year apprentice plumber.

The 31-year-old dad said he would have struggled straight out of school.

Reader poll

Do you think city kids get more support than regional apprentices?

View Results

Even now, just months in, he's glad he and his family prepared financially before transitioning to an apprentice's wage.

"I think we have our hands on it now, but we did do the hard yards to set ourselves up," he said.

"I'd say if you didn't have a financial background that was quite well off, you might struggle.

"We probably don't have the support like city blokes do in that we have to travel to complete our TAFE blocks."

Mr Mitchell said he secured his apprenticeship through Guaranteed Plumbing owner Heath Wilson after "harassing him with phone calls" and "not giving up.

"It was quite hard... it took me a year-and-a-half," he said.

"I pretty much hassled Heath.

"He did give me a window, it was just a days' work with a bit of guttering and then I went back out to the rigs and every day after that I was emailing and messaging him asking for work."

Before securing his apprenticeship, Mr Mitchell would search for jobs on seek.com.au, but all the positions were in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast.

"I remember a couple of times on Seek there was nearly a twenty-to-one ratio, 20 apprenticeships and maybe one in Hervey Bay or even just the Fraser Coast," he said.

Related Items

Topics:  apprentice fairgoforourkids fceducation

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Fraser Coast drug dealer jailed over $30K ice bust

Fraser Coast drug dealer jailed over $30K ice bust

And when the 23-year-old gets released, he will have to complete 240 hours of community service.

Our swooping magpie attacks are the worst in the country

Since 2013, Queenslanders have reported about 3500 attacks by the black and white birds, with 16 per cent of those resulting in injuries.

“We’re still getting a lot of people falling off their bikes.”

The reasons thousands of regional apprentices drop out

Apprenticeship drop out rates are increasing across regional Queensland.

Tradies cutting training short and not seeing long-term benefits

24 hr service station, shopping complex approved by council

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like.

The project was approved under delegated authority.

Local Partners