'City blokes get more support': Apprentice

Plumbing apprentice Gavan Mitchell says he would have struggled to afford to do an apprenticeship had he not worked on the oil rigs first.

GAVAN Mitchell spent nearly a decade working on oil and gas rigs before he could afford to be a first-year apprentice plumber.

The 31-year-old dad said he would have struggled straight out of school.

Even now, just months in, he's glad he and his family prepared financially before transitioning to an apprentice's wage.

"I think we have our hands on it now, but we did do the hard yards to set ourselves up," he said.

"I'd say if you didn't have a financial background that was quite well off, you might struggle.

"We probably don't have the support like city blokes do in that we have to travel to complete our TAFE blocks."

Mr Mitchell said he secured his apprenticeship through Guaranteed Plumbing owner Heath Wilson after "harassing him with phone calls" and "not giving up.

"It was quite hard... it took me a year-and-a-half," he said.

"I pretty much hassled Heath.

"He did give me a window, it was just a days' work with a bit of guttering and then I went back out to the rigs and every day after that I was emailing and messaging him asking for work."

Before securing his apprenticeship, Mr Mitchell would search for jobs on seek.com.au, but all the positions were in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast.

"I remember a couple of times on Seek there was nearly a twenty-to-one ratio, 20 apprenticeships and maybe one in Hervey Bay or even just the Fraser Coast," he said.