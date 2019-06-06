City crashes causing massive delays
A CRASH in Brisbane's inner-south is causing significant delays for commuters this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the Pacific Motorway Bridge (Captain Cook Bridge) in South Brisbane around 7:15am.
According to Queensland Traffic, the right lanes of the Pacific Motorway northbound before the Margaret Street off ramp have been blocked.
Motorists are urged to expect big delays with traffic backed up all the way to Mount Gravatt.
A man in his 20s has suffered back, shoulder and lower leg injuries however his condition is unknown.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a crash on the Inner City Bypass after the RNA tunnel at Kelvin Grove has blocked the right lane.
Delays are building back to Bowen Hills.
All buses travelling in the Springwood area are delayed up to 20 minutes due to a traffic incident. https://t.co/pVbLx452nf #TLAlert #TL500s pic.twitter.com/avQ3yyfbTQ— TransLink (@TransLinkSEQ) June 5, 2019
The 7.52am Central to Kippa-Ring train is delayed 10 minutes due to a rollingstock issue. https://t.co/8MANhPXQMe #TLAlert #TLRedcliffepeninsulaline pic.twitter.com/fsTlwngVdN— TransLink (@TransLinkSEQ) June 5, 2019