City event to fly the flag for small business

FUN DAY: 4650 CBD Extravaganza founder Kylie Nitz with son Hudson looks forward to gathering more than 50 local businesses around Maryborough City Hall.
Boni Holmes
MARYBOROUGH shoppers will have the opportunity to see some known and unknown local businesses when they show off their wares at next weekend's inaugural 4650 CBD Extravaganza next weekend.

Event founder Kylie Nitz is working with the Maryborough City Progress Association, a local organisation of volunteers who have a deep-seated passion for Maryborough and its attributes.

"Fifty local businesses, some not readily known, will be there to present their services, some for the first time,” she said.

"There will be gifts, health care, beauty, disability support, training and employment services, cleaning, travel, trades and services, kids' clothes, child care and so much more.

"The great thing about this event is that it is not a market, it is an expo. There is no pressure to buy on the day, unless you want to of course.”

The MCPA president said the extravaganza would give the community a place to start when looking for local services or local products.

"It's not unknown that buying local supports our local economy and, even though buying local may cost a few extra dollars, if we all budgeted to spend a little more locally, rather than on the internet or going to other areas, then we may just create one more job, fill one more empty CBD shop,” Mrs Nitz said. "It all works towards creating economic sustainability and a brighter self-supported future for Maryborough.”

Mrs Nitz said it was a fact that bad news and negativity travelled quicker than good and positive but the MCPA team was determined to turn this around.

"Negative comments, thoughts and portrayals really put a dampener on our community's spirit,” she said.

"Our community spirit is what makes our town great and we at MCPA want the Maryborough community to bring their spirit back. We want Maryborough to be a desirable place to live for all ages and we are prepared to work hard to make that happen.”

The event will include activities for the young and old including jumping castles, the gladiator, scavenger hunt, byo food twilight picnic, open-air movie night and live entertainment.

Several prizes will be drawn, including a king ensemble valued at $2500 that will be won by the close of the event.

"It will be a budget-friendly day of awareness, community spirit and overall fun,” Mrs Nitz said.

The 4650 CBD Extravaganza will open at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 18, on Maryborough's Town Hall Green.

Topics:  fccommunity fcevents fcwhatson maryborough cbd maryborough city hall maryborough city progress association

Fraser Coast Chronicle

