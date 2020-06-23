City Hall goes green for parkies

City Hall in Maryborough will glow green this week to honour local parkies for their work during COVID-19. PHOTO: Contributed.

CITY HALL in Maryborough will be lit up in green this week as council honours and thanks parks staff for the work they do across the region.

Councillor Jade Wellings said it is important parkies are acknowledged for the work they do in keeping local parks and reserves in top condition.

Cr Wellings said the region’s different parks provide locals and visitors with a variety of places to visit.

“There are parks with playgrounds and exercise equipment so we can stay active and parks with quiet places to sit, relax and take time out to recharge,” she said.

The move to light up City Hall in green forms part of a national campaign to recognise the good work done by parks staff to keep communities active, healthy and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our staff do a fantastic job and we are proud to join the campaign,” Cr Wellings said.

Residents can also show their appreciation by ‘going green for parkies’.

People are being encouraged to wear something green and upload a photo to social media using the #GoGreen ForParks and #GoingGreen forParkies hashtags.

Parks and Leisure Australia has been working with its counterparts across the world to pay tribute to parks and their workers.

The movement started in New York, with the iconic Empire State Building and other landmarks lit up in green.