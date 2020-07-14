Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Divine Dunnies secretary Nan Ott outside the City Hall precinct the committee wants to transform.
Divine Dunnies secretary Nan Ott outside the City Hall precinct the committee wants to transform.
News

City Hall loos could become ‘grey nomad magnets’

Nancy Bates
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH'S steadily increasing grey nomad tourist trade will be boosted by turning the City Hall public toilets into "Divine Dunnies", says RV advocate Nan Ott.

Mrs Ott led a community push to open up the city to RV travellers who seek low-cost or free parking areas for their self-contained camper vehicles or caravans.

She is now secretary of the Divine Dunnies committee, formed under the umbrella of the Maryborough Progress Association.

"We have tracked millions of dollars of spending on the Fraser Coast by these travellers since we acquired RV Friendly status and it is clear our numbers are increasing as our attractions become better known," Mrs Ott said.

"The pandemic put the tourist trade on hold but the travellers are starting to swing in again now as restrictions are lifted."

Mrs Ott said the Divine Dunnies precinct would be a magnet for the RV trade.

"It's the quirky sort of thing grey nomads love. With the Mary Poppins features, Gallipoli to Armistice and the military museum, Brennan and Geraghty's and our other attractions we have to promote already, we will have arguably the best RV Friendly packages in Australia," she said.

Mrs Ott said the committee planned to raise $25,000 in public funding towards the Divine Dunnies with the balance coming from grants and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Artist options were being explored with a Victoriana theme favoured to harmonise with the City Hall and town hall green.

Greig Bolderrow, chairman of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said close to 6000 self-contained RVs that had stayed 11,044 nights at one ground in Maryborough over two years had spent more than $3.5 million on the Fraser Coast.

"A survey showed 94 per cent would not have stopped in Maryborough were it not for the free or low cost options as an RV Friendly destination," Mr Bolderrow said.

He said spending ranged over tourism and hospitality services, solar panels, medical needs, mechanical repairs and gear replacements from tyres to solar panels.

"RV travellers who had not visited the Fraser Coast before also bought seven homes and five vehicles," he said.

Mr Bodlerrow is vice-president of the Divine Dunnies committee and believes the transformed toilet precinct will be a quirky drawcard for RVers looking for novel attractions.

More Stories

divine dunnies fctourism maryborough history
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BYPASS BLUES: Coast business owner fears tough times ahead

        premium_icon BYPASS BLUES: Coast business owner fears tough times ahead

        Rural Tiaro businesses have mixed opinions over the bypass to be built

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Coast drivers charged in drink driving blitz

        premium_icon Coast drivers charged in drink driving blitz

        Crime Police have caught several drink drivers on the Fraser Coast

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘We have a $1 million asset – let’s show it off’

        premium_icon ‘We have a $1 million asset – let’s show it off’

        Community Maryborough’s murals part of changing tourism landscape

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Small town’s trade back to what it was ‘plus more’

        premium_icon Small town’s trade back to what it was ‘plus more’

        Rural Traveller numbers are up and helping local businesses

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM