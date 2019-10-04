City hall set to re-open its doors next week

The Maryborough City Hall was closed for several months while the auditorium floor is being replaced.

MARYBOROUGH City hall is set to open its doors again.

Next week the Maryborough State High School stage band will perform at Maryborough City Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the re-opening of the auditorium, following the completion of a six-month project to replace the floorboards.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the Maryborough City Hall was a historic landmark and the auditorium was one of the region's longest-running entertainment venues.

"The replacement of the 84-year-old floorboards has been a big project and we thank everyone for their patience while this important work was carried out with the assistance of a $550,000 Queensland Government Works for Queensland grant," he said.

"Following the completion of this six month project, I'm delighted the hall will again be open to take bookings for events such as dances, balls, exhibitions and weddings.

"To celebrate the re-opening of the Maryborough City Hall auditorium, the council has invited the Maryborough State High School stage band to perform next Wednesday October 9 from 10am.

"We encourage Fraser Coast residents to come along next Wednesday morning to listen to the band and view the Maryborough City Hall auditorium refurbishment."