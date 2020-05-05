Menu
A man who endangered the lives of the public by licking an escalator handrail during the COVID-19 pandemic begged a magistrate to sentence him.
Crime

City licker breaks down crying in jail

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
5th May 2020 4:48 PM
A man who endangered the lives of the public by licking an escalator handrail during the COVID-19 pandemic begged a magistrate to sentence him.

Ebbannezah Raymond Douce, licked the hand rail of the escalator in the City Arcade on March 31, and then returned on April 8 and licked an advertising sign and a number of cereal boxes in the Woolworths supermarket.

Douce was due to plead guilty to one count of contamination of goods with intent to cause public alarm, one count to fail to comply with COVID-19 public health direction and two counts of wilful damage in the Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick told the court that due to the seriousness of the charges his client would not be able to be sentenced in the Magistrates Court.

Douce, 20, appeared via videolink in the Townsville Correctional Centre and begged Magistrate Cathy Wadley to sentence him.

"Excuse me, can I just ask what is happening? What is wrong with what I am charged with?" he said.

"Sentence me for wilful damage your honour."

Ms Wadley explained she did not have the jurisdiction to hear the case.

"You just need to accept that I do not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter and they must be heard in the District Court," she said.

Douce replied he was unaware his offences were major crimes.

"I don't understand the severity of the charges ... I thought it was just a minor charge your honour ... what's happening?" he said.

Ms Wadley told Douce the contamination of goods was a serious matter.

"I am telling you it isn't a minor charge and it must be heard in the District Court," she said.

Douce asked Mr Rennick for advice about his charges as he started to cry.

"Is it bad? Why the District Court? Why the District Court?" he asked.

Mr Rennick replied to Douce that he would come and see him at the Townsville Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned to July 7, 2020 and Douce was remanded in custody.

 

crime ebbannezah raymond douce

