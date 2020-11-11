City man sticks by his dog in housing battle

She was by his side when he moved back to Toowoomba and slept homeless on the city's streets.

As the pandemic hit, Mr Thompson tried to secure accommodation and was given an unthinkable ultimatum.

"They told me I had to give her up, and I wasn't going to give her up for no one - she's like my daughter," Mr Thompson said.

"There were days when I was on the street, where I didn't want to wake up, and she kept me alive and gave me something to look forward to."

It was then Mr Thompson turned to Tony Hurle from Tony's Community Kitchen, who supported on him on his search for accommodation.

Daniel Thompson credits Tony's Community Kitchen with getting him off the streets and living in his own place. Picture: Kevin Farmer

When he finally secured a home two months ago, Mr Hurle arrived at the unit with a surprise.

"They got me a fridge, a washing machine, a TV - everything I have at home is from (Tony) and the public who donated," Mr Thompson said.

"I'm just so grateful, I have a home and that means more than anything - it's nice to watch Sue run around, she has her own backyard."

Mr Hurle said the transformation had been amazing.

"It's amazing to see them both in a home they can call their own," Mr Hurle said.

"He still comes down here and has a yarn and we invite him with open arms.

"We're all about providing services for the community members who need it most."

With Christmas approaching, Tony's Community Kitchen is in need of more donations.

"Coming up to Christmas we have our Can You Help appeal on our Facebook page, and we encourage people to come down on a Sunday and see what we do," Mr Hurle said.

"We are also looking for canned products, cakes and dessert things that we can put in hampers for our Boxing Day dinner. Cash donations are also wonderful."

For more information or to donate, visit Tony's Community Kitchen Facebook page.

