Regional community cabinet meeting in the FCRC chambers in Maryborough. Premier Palaszczuk with (L) Bruce Saunders (State Member for Maryborough) and Mayor George Seymour.
News

City of memorials and murals missing Butchulla monument

Carlie Walker
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
ON EVERY corner of the Heritage City, there seems to be a commemoration or celebration of part of Maryborough’s history.

From Mary Poppins, to the city’s brave Lieutenant Duncan Chapman, to the murals to be found in every street, moments in time are captured everywhere.

It is perhaps what makes the lack of recognition of the history of the Butchulla people so stark.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said any monument should recognise the perseverance of the Butchulla people against enormous odds, as well as the violence and massacres they faced during and after settlement.

But why has this dark history gone unrecognised on the Fraser Coast for so long?

“I think it’s one of those subjects that people just didn’t want to talk about,” Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said.

“It can take a while to get through that.

“But it’s 2020, people are talking about what happened and younger generations are asking questions.

Mr Saunders said there had been a tendency to “turn a blind eye” and look elsewhere when it came to recognising the atrocities of the past.

“It’s time to move forward as a region as a whole,” he said.

“Their story is part of this region.”

