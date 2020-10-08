City sexologist shares tips ahead of erotic workshop

Somatic sexologist Allonie Morris is helping woman uncover their juiciness with her new workshop, Erotic sovereignty: Come back home to the alive juiciness in you . Phoo: Stephanie Bowers Photography

Somatic sexologist Allonie Morris is helping woman uncover their juiciness with her new workshop, Erotic sovereignty: Come back home to the alive juiciness in you . Phoo: Stephanie Bowers Photography

SICK of seeing numbness and shame, somatic sexologist Allonie Morris hopes to bring "juicy aliveness back into the bodies of women".

Ms Morris has launched her new workshop, titled Erotic sovereignty: Come back home to the alive juiciness in you, to help women harness the power of their sexuality.

"There is so much power for women in our Yonis," Ms Morris said.

"We hold so much shame, disdain and disconnection around our sexuality yet it's a fundamental way in which we give and receive love.

"I've spoken with a lot of numb women, a lot of women who are desperate, overwhelmed and uninspired by life - these are the women I want to help because I know how to."

She said there were many issues behind erotic disconnection.

"If we've had bad relationships, we as women close down our hearts and then our bodies, and when we have emotions that haven't been processed they become stuck in our bodies and we can become (unwell)," she said.

Ms Morris wants to help others unlock their potential. Photo: Stephanie Bowers Photography

"I see so many relationships crumbling, stuck or just unhappy, toxic and unhealthy sexuality leaking out all over the place.

"Oh, and don't get me started on the lack of quality sex education, consent culture and pleasure awareness that we are collectively suffering from."

Having moved to Toowoomba two years ago, Ms Morris said she had always been interested in the field of sexuality.

"I've heard consistently that Toowoomba is so conservative, and I'm like, "Excellent, this is my clientele,"" she said.

"I'm not saying great sex is the answer to the world's problems - but I do think intimacy and erotic aliveness is a gateway to better, healthier, and successful relationships, families and personal wellbeing.

"People believe these conversations are inappropriate and should happen behind closed doors, I say this is part of the problem."

So how can women harness their sexuality and eroticism? Ms Morris has a few tips.

1) Work on being present

"When you go to yoga and they teach you about awareness and being present, that's a true thing," Ms Morris said.

"I love to incorporate a pelvic floor exercise with this as it helps to activate the arousal energy in the body."

2) Be playful, curious and courageous

"When it comes to sexuality, bringing curiosity is a cornerstone to exploring your sexuality and nature and someone else's," she said.

"We've ripped out the playfulness in our lives and that is what cultivates eroticism.

"And you need courage because sexuality takes courage, you need to be able to be vulnerable."

3) Get in touch with self pleasure

"To get fitter you go to the gym, to get better at a sport you practice, self pleasure is similar," she said.

"Being with whatever is alive in your body, it might be despair or depression - these things can be the unexpressed."

4) Lifestyle

"It can also come down to diet and hormones," she said.

The Erotic sovereignty: Come back home to the alive juiciness in you workshop will be held on October 10, 3pm - 7pm, at Arise. YOGA in Highfields, and on October 17, from 3pm - 7pm, at Bloom Holistic Collective.

Tickets are $98 and can be purchased here (October 10) or here (October 17).

More information available on the ticket page or at www.alloniemorris.com.

Originally published as City sexologist shares tips ahead of erotic workshop