A Caloundra West man has been charged for allegedly defrauding residents for dodgy building work.
Crime

Claims ‘dodgy builder’ defrauded $24k from customers

Ashley Carter
20th May 2020 9:35 AM
A CALOUNDRA West man has been charged after police allege he defrauded 10 Sunshine Coast residents more than $24,000 by conducting dodgy building work.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the charges came after an ongoing investigation by Caloundra CIB, with assistance from the Office of Fair Trading.

WHAT CREDITORS CAN EXPECT FROM FIRST RGD COLLAPSE MEETING

'WE'RE NOT BANKS': SUBBIES BURNT BY MAJOR BUILDER COLLAPSE

Police allege between July 2019 and May this year, the 39-year-old man advertised various services on the Hipages website and other apps.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the victims were allegedly enticed to pay large deposits or all of the quoted amount for various works, and said were perhaps targeted because of their age and limited language skills.

Police allege the accused was not appropriately licensed to do any of the work.

"Police believe that there were also other trades people the man had employed who were also not paid," Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

Police allege the man defrauded residents in several Coast suburbs for work including fencing, building timber decks and other labour work for a total of $24,523.50.

Police are urging residents to do further checks when requesting quotes for work, such as seeing appropriate licenses, checking with the QBCC and asking references from other people.

"These are not unrealistic requests to ensure the validations of the trades people," Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

The 39-year-old Caloundra West man will appear in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on July 8.

