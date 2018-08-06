Menu
A man in his 50s has been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital after a car fell on him at Mudgeeraba this afternoon.
News

Claims of $9.3 million underspend on hospital upgrades

Blake Antrobus
by
6th Aug 2018 12:00 AM


THE $44.6 million Hervey Bay Hospital upgrade has been the centre of a war of words between the LNP and Labor.

Originally planned to be completed in June, the project is now set to be finished in October which sparked the Opposition to question the State Government's $9.3 million underspend.

The details were revealed in an Estimates Pre-Hearing in state parliament last week when Health Minister Steven Miles was asked about a $115.5 million underspend in the 2017/18 budget.

State LNP questioned why a $9.3 million underspend was recorded for the emergency expansion at the hospital.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said it was "another major scandal in our public health system".

"This is appalling given that our emergency departments are overcrowded, ambulance ramping is increasing and elective surgery wait times blowing out," Ms Bates said.

"Queenslanders deserve a world-class health system, but Labor isn't delivering."

But the State Government insists the project is forecast to run on budget.

In Estimates, Mr Miles said variances in estimated figures and budget figures were attributed to a range of factors, including time and funding deferrals.

Mr Miles told the Chronicle wet weather had pushed back the upgrades by four months.

"As a result of this extension, a portion of the forecast expenditure for the project had not been spent by the end of the 2017-18 financial year," Mr Miles said.

"This does not reflect a change to the project's budget.

"There has been no change to size or scope of the project, which is now 75 per cent complete."

Mr Miles hit back at Ms Bates, he said the shadow minister had "no idea when it comes to building health infrastructure".

Stage two of the $44.6 million hospital upgrades started September last year.

