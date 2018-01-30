Claire bravely losing long locks for charity

BRAVE: Hervey Bay's Claire Shah will shave her hair in March to raise money for the Leukemia Foundation.

CLAIRE Shah has had the same hair style since she was 14 years old, but that's about to change when she bravely shaves her head for charity.

When Claire was a teenager, she met a girl called Susan who was battling leukaemia and passed away shortly after their friendship formed.

"She had been in remission about three times," Claire said.

"She lost her battle not long after I met her."

Claire said she wanted to shave her head in memory of Susan who passed away 30 years ago this year and to raise money for families suffering from the disease.

"Everyone I know has been touched by cancer one way or another," she said.

"It's my way of remembering and honouring her and raising money for a good cause that's close to my heart.

"If they can find a cure it means there's kids out there that can possibly live a life that Susan didn't get to live."

She said because her hair is longer than 20cm and unaffected by hair dye, the Leukaemia Foundation will use her to make a wig.

"I've tried to keep it (my hair) in really good nick so they can use it for wigs," she said.

"My hair is what they call 'virgin' hair.

"I don't use any hair products because they don't hold my hair anyway, it's not dyed, it's not bleached or coloured, it's just all natural and it's all one length.

"Shave for a Cure have on their website the different ways they use the hair.

"If your hair's more than 20cm long, they can use it for a wig."

Claire said she wanted to raise $5000 for the charity and despite her hair being shaved off in six weeks, people had until June 30 to donate.

"Initially I wanted to raise $2000 but I'm going to raise it to $5000," she said.

"I've got a girlfriend called Kimberley who's a hairdresser, I'll probably get her to shave it.

"And it's all going, it's not just cutting, it's all going."

People can donate by heading to the Hervey Bay Travel and Transit Centre, Shop 1, 6 Central Ave, Pialba or by clicking here.