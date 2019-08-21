Clarence MP tells Barnaby Joyce to stick to own turf

CHRIS Gulaptis has delivered a clear message to Nationals counterpart Barnaby Joyce over his controversial foray into the NSW abortion debate.

On Monday, Clarence Valley residents received anti-abortion robocalls from Mr Joyce, the Federal member for New England.

In the pre-recorded message Mr Joyce makes a number of false statements regarding the abortion bill including that it would allow "sex selective abortions" and "abortion for any reason right up until the day of birth".

He then urges members of the community to contact their local member to voice their opposition to the bill.

However, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said he was "disappointed" by the actions of his National Party colleague.

"We certainly don't interfere with federal matters and I encourage him not to interfere with NSW state parliamentary matters."

Mr Gulaptis re-iterated his support for the private members bill which would remove abortion from the state's Crimes Act, which he voted for as it went through the lower house last week 59-31, after a marathon debate.

Mr Gulaptis voted for some of the amendments to the bill and was "interested to see what amendments come down from the Upper House" but was as "happy as I can be" with it.

"The intent of the bill is to remove abortion from the criminal code and put it into health where it should be," he said.

"Our primary concern is to support women who have to make these decisions which will be with them for the rest of their lives."