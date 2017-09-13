Clash over employment for Queensland

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has pushed Opposition leader Tim Nicholls to explain why he won't support the State Government's Buy Queensland policy, aimed at generating jobs.



But Shadow Minister for Employment, Skills and Training Jarrod Bleijie said it wasn't enough to just promise jobs when in the Wide Bay, youth unemployment is the second highest in the state, at 23.6 per cent.



Mr Bleijie accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of failing to deliver what she had promised.

"Almost 1,000 young locals have lost their jobs in the last year alone," he said.

"We have a youth jobs crisis in key regions across Queensland because Labor's policies are failing.

"Only the LNP has a long-term economic plan to create jobs across Queensland and boost apprenticeship numbers to upskill our workforce for the future.

"Our plan focuses on young jobseekers, no matter where they live."



But Mr Saunders said Buy Queensland was aimed at job creation.

"This Buy Queensland policy is just the best thing for regional towns like Maryborough," Mr Saunders said.

"Last week in Parliament, as the LNP voted against Buy Queensland, I challenged Tim Nicholls to come to Maryborough and explain to the community why he doesn't support this common sense policy.

"It's time for him to front up and explain himself to the people of our region.

"Every dollar of government investment that we can keep here in Maryborough is another dollar that will circulate around town.

"Only the Palaszczuk Labor Government is about backing local jobs, and this Buy Queensland policy does just that."