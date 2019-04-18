Class action to be launched against collapsed Rebl Corp

A class action is set to be launched for victims caught up in the collapse of Sunshine Coast business Rebl Corp.

A CLASS-ACTION is set to be launched for victims caught up in the collapse of Sunshine Coast business Rebl Corp.

Six weeks after the doors of the Nicklin Way office closed for good, Gold Coast law firm Platinum Lawyers has announced it will take the plight of victims to the Federal Court.

Rebl Corp collapsed owing more than $5.3 million to dozens of creditors from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

A report released by liquidator Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accounts lists amounts owed to range from $1732 to $13,245.

Platinum Lawyers solicitors Douglas McClelland and Nicholas Rossi believe the financial ruin publicly revealed in the wake of the collapse to be "just the tip of the iceberg".

"It all started from one client who came in upset, fearing his business was going to go broke, due to commitments of payments to the financiers for a product that no longer exists," Mr Rossi said.

"Through our research and investigations team we have spoken to numerous enterprises in the same situation, assessed what occurred to them, and have had a positive response to our offer to assist them out of this situation.

"We want to go into battle for them as soon as we have established the number of businesses that are willing to stand up for what is right. The more people who join in, the stronger the matter will be."

Michael Maunder's company Rebl Corp has been made insolvent. Erle Levey

Mr Rossi said "fee for no service" is what tarnished the reputation of many financiers in the recent Financial Services Royal Commission.

Rebl Corp's entities, Media Rebl and Digital Rebl, left about 40 staff without jobs and some without pay.

Mr Rossi said victims of the Rebl collapse have been approached by Integra which had purchased customer-relationship management software through Rebl.

"Many victims of the Rebl collapse don't have any faith in the Integra 'lifeline' and are now suspicious of being approached by any party that may be connected to Rebl however remote that connection may be perceived," he said.

"Integra developed the software intended to replace Rebl, but may not provide the rebate Rebl Corp promised to its customers when they signed up to Rebl.

"The biggest issue is dealing with the ongoing financial effects the Rebl collapse will have on these businesses and their communities going forward."

If you have been affected by the Rebl Corp collapse, or have any information relating to the Rebl Corp, please contact Mr McClelland at dougm@platinumlawyers.net.au or Mr Rossi at Nicholas.rossi@platinumlawyers.net.au.