CLASS FAILURE: We name Fraser Coast schools banning bad kids

TOO HARSH? Expert says don't kick naughty students out of school

CHILDREN assaulting and threatening other kids and teachers with knives, scissors, baseball bats and other weapons are among the events that led to more than 12,700 suspensions and expulsions across Fraser Coast state schools in the past five years.

A NewsRegional analysis of Education Department data shows students were more likely to receive short suspensions with 24 Fraser Coast schools issuing 12,103 of these.

There were 479 long suspensions and 146 exclusions over the five years.

The special investigation also shows there were 87 episodes of physical misconduct with a range of weapons at state schools in the North Coast education region in 2016-17.

Five of the region's larger schools had the most disciplinary absences.

Urangan State High School recorded 2455 suspensions and expulsions in 2013-2017.

Hervey Bay State High School had 2430, Aldridge State High School imposed 2174, Maryborough State High School issued 1761 and Pialba State School had 705.

The Chronicle sought comment from local principals but they did not respond to the request.

Queensland Teachers' Union Fraser Coast representative Scott Welch said suspensions and expulsions were a last resort.

"No school makes these decisions lightly but sometimes they have to do this for the best interest of the student themselves and the other students and staff," Mr Welch said.

Education Minister Grace Grace urged carers to be good role models and for students to consider their actions.

"There is no place for poor behaviour, bullying or violence in our schools," Ms Grace said.

Queensland Secondary Principals' Association president Mark Breckenridge said disciplinary absences helped maintain safety at schools.

"They are not the first point of action, they are a stage approach to maintaining discipline and sometimes a disciplinary action has to be applied," he said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said each school had a written plan that spelled out how schools managed unruly kids.

"The Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students ... outlines that there are certain types of behaviour serious enough to warrant a significant consequence such as exclusion," the spokesperson said.

"For example, a student who uses a weapon at school could expect to be proposed for exclusion."

Children and young people are facing tough punishments when they break significant rules at school. dima_sidelnikov

Push for more funding to help at-risk students

MORE Federal Government funding could be the key to stopping students from misbehaving and having to be removed from school.

The Queensland Teachers Union urged Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to reverse the "$1.9 billion cut in public school funding" so principals could hire more guidance counsellors to help children and young people with behavioural issues.

The Federal Government provides 20 per cent of state school funding and 80 per cent of funding for private schools, QTU Fraser Coast representative Scott Welch said.

"We need more funding to create classroom environments that ensure quality learning and the only way to do this is with extra funding from the Commonwealth level," he said.

Mr Birmingham said there was sufficient federal money flowing into state schools.

"This means there's no reason schools won't be able to continue to support teachers and new or existing initiatives, such as specialist teachers or targeted intervention programs," he said.

"Also, following a recent review into how to ensure our record and growing investment in schools is used as effectively as possible, we will work with the states and territories and school systems to ensure schools and teachers are armed with the most effective and evidence-based methods and reforms to help deliver better outcomes for Australian students." - NewsRegional

Children and young people can be suspended or expelled from school for a range of reasons. MarkPiovesan

BY THE NUMBERS

Number of disciplinary absences across Fraser Coast region schools 2013-2017:

Urangan State High School: 2455

Hervey Bay State High School: 2430

Aldridge State High School: 2174

Maryborough State High School: 1761

Pialba State School: 705

Kawungan State School: 415

Maryborough Central State School: 387

Yarrilee State School: 343

Torquay State School: 342

Maryborough West State School: 271

Sunbury State School: 243

Sandy Strait State School: 237

Albert State School: 231

Urangan Point State School: 199

Granville State School: 121

Tinana State School: 85

Glenwood State School: 73

Torbanlea State School: 59

St Helens State School: 50

Howard State School: 47

Hervey Bay Special School: 35

Bauple State School: 24

Maryborough Special School: 22

Mungar State School: 19

Source: Department of Education