FIRST YEAR OF SCHOOL: St James Lutheran College prep students (L) Isla McGahan, Alan Joseph, Ahyla Hill and Archie Joseph.
News

CLASS OF 2032: 800 beaming Preppie faces in special feature

Kerrie Alexander
24th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
THERE'S something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year.

They are faces filled with hope, optimism and a sense of adventure, knowing they are at a place where they will make friends and learn about the world around them.

My First Year, a special commemorative lift out of Fraser Coast Chronicle has become an institution in the Fraser Coast region.

The keepsake edition of our paper is one our biggest sellers of the year - for good reason.

Parents see their little ones in their flagship local paper, mostly for the first time.

My First Year will feature students from across the entire region.

While parents will be able to see their children's faces in our online galleries at frasercoastchronicle.com.au from midnight on Wednesday, March 25, we know they will want the printed edition of the paper as well on the same day.

Parents and grandparents love to keep this memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties, so don't miss out on getting your copy.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

