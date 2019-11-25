Classic bowls South East QLD team win fours

Winners of the Pialba Classic fours tournament, (L-R) Jamie Anderson, Mithcell Mears, Steve Tong and Sean Ingham.

Winners of the Pialba Classic fours tournament, (L-R) Jamie Anderson, Mithcell Mears, Steve Tong and Sean Ingham.

LAWN BOWLS: Bowlers from across the state converged on Pialba Bowls Club over the weekend for the Pialba Classic men’s fours carnival.

Playing for a prize pool of $10,800 the four-man teams went head-to-head on the Pialba greens.

The music played in the background and the greens were a kaleidoscope of colour as teams played in their club shirts.

In a wonderful display of fours action, it was the Enoggera team of Mitch Mears, Sean Ingham, Jim Anderson and Steve Tong that led after the first day.

The team included bowlers from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

They were one of five teams that scored nine wins on the day, ensuring yesterday’s matches would be pivotal for the overall result.

Carnival director John Walker said the tournament has been a huge success and a great event for the Fraser Coast.

“We have had absolutely perfect weather and great bowls,” he said.

Walker congratulated all involved in organising and running the tournament.

“The greens have been perfect with both running at around 15 seconds.”

The final day’s action did not show a change at the top of the leaderboard.

The Enoggera team continued to dominate and ran out winners.

Each player received $1000 for their efforts over the weekend.

Winning skip Steve Tong summed up the weekend on behalf of the team.

“It has been an absolutely brilliant weekend with the club showing everyone great hospitality.

“The tournament is viewed as having high prestige in the bowls world and we can’t thank everyone for coming along,” Tong said.

After claiming their prize, the team got quickly into the car for the drive home to South East Queensland.

The team said they would be returning next year to defend their title.

In second position was the team skippered by Kurt Brown and which included Keith Whalley from Across the Waves, Peter Leon representing Pine Rivers and Jaye Dawe of the Tewantin club.

The final spot on the dais was claimed by a team made up of players from Brisbane and Mount Isa.

Sean Baker from the Victoria Point club was skip and was partnered by Alex Murtagh from Mount Isa and Steve Petsky from the Ferny Grove Club and Aaron Hewson representing Pine Rivers.

Peter Wright and Tony Smith from the Pialba club were in the team that placed fifth on the weekend.