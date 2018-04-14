CLASSIC CARS: Family fun at Tinana hot rods event

THE roar of engines will be heard in Tinana today as the Car, Bike and Hot Rod Display gets under way.



The event will be hosted by Maryborough Street Machines and Rods and the group's president Gary Austin said he was looking forward to seeing the different varieties of vehicles.



"I think there will be a lot of people there," he said.



The display will start at 2pm at Tinana Recreation Reserve on Gympie Rd opposite Tinana Hardware.



There will be food stalls, a free jumping castle, raffles, and a lucky door prize.



Entry will be a gold coin donation.



Mr Austin said he had long had a passion for cars.



He owns his own car detailing business and loves seeing all the different varieties on show.



He said seeing some of the older classic cars was great.



The money raised will go towards helping Maryborough and District Animal Refuge.



"We really want to help these guys and get some donations their way," Mr Austin said.



"It's good to get the community together and rustle up some money for a good cause.



"Any bit of money will be giving them a hand.



"Everyone loves animals."



Mr Austin said a lot of work had gone into putting on the event, but it would all be worth it.



"We've got people coming from out of town, the support has been huge."



In August last year the group held a display at Ned's One Stop to help support businesses that had been affected by the roadworks at the Tinana interchange last year.



Dozens of vehicles attended, with some members bringing their old Kingswoods and Commodores to put on display.



Maryborough Street Machines and Rods was founded in 1984.



The clubhouse on Gympie Rd was officially opened by Peter Brock.

