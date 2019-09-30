TOURISM TREND: Why car lovers keep coming back to Coast

CLASSIC CAR: Peter Cameron with his 1926 Model T Ford. The Model T Owners car club of Queensland are in Maryborough.

TWO things brought the Model T Ford National Tour to Maryborough.

Tour director Peter Cameron said the Model T Owners car club of Queensland was deciding between several locations and paid the townships a visit.

What stuck out was the Fraser Coast Regional Council, which made a commitment to the club to help them with flyers, provide a photographer and help get the event organised.

The second drawcard was the beauty and diversity of the region itself.

From the historical buildings of Maryborough to the beach in Hervey Bay and the little inlets and villages to explore, it wasn't hard to see the possibilities.

During their visit, the Model T Ford owners will even get to drive through a cane field, something they have never done before.

Yesterday 300 people, bringing with them 150 vehicles, arrived at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre to register.

This year is the 13th occasion the event has been held and every member was looking forward to it.

The vehicles will explore the region for the first part of the week before going on display during the Maryborough Markets.

They will be parked along Wharf St and will dress in period costume so they blend in with their period cars and the historical buildings.

Then on Thursday night a parade of the customised vintage vehicles will take place on Kent St at sundown.

Mr Cameron said that the cars will do an average tour of 150km to 200km each day visiting Hervey Bay, Rainbow Beach and various other destinations.

"We only do about 60 kilometres an hour so we try to stay away from the highways, that's for sure," he said.

The Model T's will be leaving from the Brolga Centre in Maryborough each morning of the event and the club will stagger the departures of the vintage car to avoid peak morning traffic.