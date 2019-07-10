CLASSIC CARS: Model T Ford event set to roll into M'boro

A Model T Ford event is set to roll into Maryborough later this year.

MARYBOROUGH is set to host a national Model T Ford event later this year.

Called Pop into Maryborough, the event will see Model T Ford owners roll into town from September 29 to October 5.

The national gathering is held once every three years.

Manufactured from 1908 till 1927, Model T Fords were the first vehicles manufactured on the moving production line, and its inventor Henry Ford, oversaw the production of over 15 million of the marque.

Model T Owners Car Club of Queensland president Don Hill said he was proud to be a part of this important event.

"This will be the 13th Model T Ford National in Australia, and the first time that a full blown Model T National has been run in Queensland," he said.

Maryborough was chosen as the centre for the event because of its heritage value, great touring countryside and friendly community.

More than 100 Model T Fords from all across Australia, as well as international entrants, will become a common sight rattling and rolling around the streets of the Heritage City.

Tour director, Peter Cameron, said that the cars will do an average tour of 150 to 200 kilometres each day visiting Hervey Bay, Rainbow Beach and other destinations.

"We only do about 60km/h so we try to stay away from the highways, that's for sure," Mr Cameron said.

"The Model T's will be leaving from the Brolga Centre in Maryborough each morning of the event and the club will stagger the vintage cars' departures to avoid peak morning traffic."

The public will get the chance to see the cars up close at the Portside Precinct through the event or on display at the Maryborough Markets on October 3.